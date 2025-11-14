Guest Editorial: Keep Nebraska’s Innovation Momentum Alive

The following is a guest editorial from Tech Nebraska Executive Director Emily Allen. The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Silicon Prairie News, its staff or its affiliates. We welcome diverse perspectives and encourage open dialogue on the topics that shape our startup and innovation community.

Nebraska has quietly built one of the most effective innovation programs in the country, and we’re in danger of losing it.

For over ten years, the Nebraska Business Innovation Act (BIA) has helped turn big ideas into real jobs. It supports startups with things like building prototypes, teaming up with universities, and matching federal research grants. The results speak for themselves: for every dollar Nebraska invests, these companies bring back about $16 in revenue. That’s a smart use of taxpayer money.

Yet as reported recently by Silicon Prairie News, the Department of Economic Development has stopped awarding new BIA grants — with minimal public explanation from the department or the Governor’s Office. Entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders across our state have raised their voices in deep concern. In a time when every state is competing for talent, capital, and innovation, Nebraska cannot afford to pause one of its most successful tools for economic growth.

At Tech Nebraska, we strive to cultivate collaboration and connection to grow Nebraska’s innovation economy. We champion pro-growth, pro-technology, and pro-business initiatives; we strive to foster innovation throughout the entire state, not just in major urban centers; and we commit to working cross-collaboratively to ensure technology investments are maximized across the state.

The BIA does each of these things. It helps rural and urban entrepreneurs access resources that might otherwise be out of reach. It attracts federal research dollars by matching SBIR/STTR grants. It measures outcomes in jobs, revenue, and private follow-on venture capital investment — over 2,386 high-skill jobs with an average wage of $76,498 and $654 million in post-award capital raised. Few state programs deliver more measurable value per dollar spent, returning $15.90 in revenue for every $1 of state funding.

Halting the BIA, even temporarily, sends the wrong message to innovators and investors alike. It suggests Nebraska is uncertain about its future as a hub for technology and entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, other Midwestern states are doubling down on their innovation funds, competing aggressively for the same companies and workers we’re trying to recruit and retain.

A pathway forward:

Restore and expand BIA funding in the upcoming legislative session. Increase transparency about how and when funds are awarded. Strengthen statewide access, ensuring innovators in every region can benefit.

These are common-sense steps that align with Tech Nebraska’s policy priorities and with the state’s long-term economic goals.

The Nebraska Business Innovation Act works. It grows jobs, attracts investment, and keeps talent here at home. We urge policymakers, business leaders, and citizens to speak up — and to keep Nebraska’s innovation momentum alive.

Our innovators are ready. Let’s make sure our state is, too.