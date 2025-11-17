Prairie Portraits: Rhea Vinson

Meet Rhea Vinson, Founder and CEO @ Sweet Meatz Desserts

Sweet Meatz Desserts is a woman-owned scratch bakery that offers dessert catering and online sales as well as community-focused baking classes. It seeks to serve and provide mentorship opportunities in the North Omaha community, with the larger goal of expanding sales nationwide.

Vinson is a graduate, volunteer and mentor at the RISE Business Academy program. She was also a semifinalist in the 2025 Silicon Prairie Startup Week Pitch Competition.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I was inspired to become an entrepreneur because I wanted to share my passion for baking with others and create something meaningful from scratch — literally. Sweet Meatz Desserts started as a way to bring comfort and joy through homemade desserts, but it quickly grew into a platform for community connection and empowerment.

I’ve always believed that entrepreneurship can change lives, which is why I also mentor and support other aspiring entrepreneurs — especially those who just need a little encouragement to get started.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself to trust the process and not be afraid to ask for help. Growth takes time, and it’s OK to start small as long as you stay consistent and true to your vision.

I’d also remind myself that every challenge is preparing you for the next level. Don’t rush it — just keep moving forward.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel heavy, I remind myself why I started. I think about the customers who share how much my desserts mean to them and the people who find hope in my story.

I also lean on faith, music and my community for encouragement. Taking a short pause to breathe, reflect and regroup helps me come back stronger and more focused.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges was funding and operating Sweet Meatz Desserts completely on my own. There were times when balancing finances, production and marketing felt impossible.

I overcame it by staying resourceful — finding creative ways to grow through pop-ups, collaborations and community partnerships — and by maintaining faith that every small step forward was progress.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

The Nebraska community can support by continuing to spread the word about Sweet Meatz Desserts, choosing us for catering or local events and contributing to our mobile bakery and community baking initiatives, like The Sweet Start Initiative.

Every purchase, share or donation helps us continue giving back through free baking classes and mentorship opportunities in North Omaha.