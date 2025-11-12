- Upcoming 2025 Nebraska Startup Job Mixer to connect young talent with local startups
- Two prominent startup investment firms in Nebraska rebrand, launch new names
- UNMC announces new Office of Industry Engagement to bring funding and stability amid federal woes
- Meet Grapple CEO and Co-founder Jack Sellwood in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Insurtech on the Silicon Prairie puts spotlight on AI, startups and regulation
updates from around the ecosystem, Nov. 12
