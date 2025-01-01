In late November, around 100 ag producers, academics and startup founders gathered in Gothenburg, Nebraska to address challenges related to technology adoption in agriculture.

The Spur AgConverge conference served as a launch event for Spur Ventures, a new entrepreneurship hub to better connect producers with innovation. The event dug deeper into the pitfalls and opportunities for agtech on Nebraska agriculture’s home turf.

Today, startups are tackling some of the biggest issues facing agriculture, from managing water and fertilizer use to repurposing older tractors for autonomous operations. On the other hand, low crop prices and trade wars mean Nebraska farmers are earning less, taking on more debt and struggling with rising costs.

By centering the voice and needs of producers, Spur AgConverge provided a different perspective on overcoming the barriers to innovation facing farmers. Read more in the story on SPN.