SPN is launching a freelance program in 2026

Silicon Prairie News is the leading independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on covering stories about innovation and entrepreneurship in Nebraska. Our content is written by real people — not artificial intelligence — who live and work in Nebraska.

In 2026, SPN is launching a freelance program to introduce new voices from around the state. This is a paid opportunity open to writers based in Nebraska.

Our primary areas of coverage fall into the following categories:

Freelancers are welcome to pitch stories that align with the above topics. We also have stories and events that can be assigned to cover, so you do not need to bring your own story ideas in order to write for SPN.

Silicon Prairie News is a program of The Nebraska Journalism Trust, a nonprofit organization with a mission to uncover truth, amplify diverse voices and enrich life in Nebraska.

The Trust believes that accurate, reliable news and information is a public good. As such, it makes all of its journalism free to the public, and distributes its work with a Creative Commons license. Our goal is to maintain and grow high-quality journalism in Nebraska for the long haul.

What to expect as an SPN freelancer:

Up to $400 per story (1,200-1,500 word count)

The chance to learn about and network with Nebraska’s startup ecosystem

A collaborative editing process to further develop your writing skills

Story distribution in the weekly newsletter with potential for republication around the state

Flexibility to contribute at the frequency that works best for you

If this sounds like a good fit, please submit your information here so that our team can follow up with next steps.

In addition to paid freelance opportunities, SPN occasionally accepts unpaid guest editorials for consideration. Submissions need to come from Nebraska and should align with coverage areas to increase odds of publication.