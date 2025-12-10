- Workshop surpasses 100 employees as it nears five-year anniversary
- Invest Nebraska and wider ecosystem help teams of UNL students raise $100k each for their early startups
- As AI supercharges cyberattacks, new UNO Cyber Matrix initiative aims to build up Nebraska’s security workforce
- Meet serial entrepreneur Erik Peterson in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Lincoln-based Bulu keeps name and leadership after acquisition by The Avid Group, with plans to expand
Updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 10
