- A self-driving car company recently rolled through Omaha. Could more follow?
- Meet 1 Million Cups Lincoln co-organizer Doa Starita in the latest Prairie Portrait
- Omaha 100 acquires the Omaha Innovation Connection Hub, with Trevon Brooks to take over as CEO from Malinda Williams
- Innovation After Hours celebrates Midwest agtech as Nebraska-based DARO takes home competition prize
- Application deadline extended to Dec. 19 for the Pitch Black competition for BIPOC, immigrant and refugee entrepreneurs
updates from around the ecosystem, Dec. 17
