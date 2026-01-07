2026 predictions, hot takes and hopes for the Nebraska startup ecosystem

As we enter a new year, Silicon Prairie News reached out to stakeholders in the Nebraska startup ecosystem to get their predictions, hot takes and hopes for 2026. In a sign of the times, they touched on themes like the resilience of Nebraska startups, how artificial intelligence will change business and the importance of ecosystem advocacy for policy like the Business Innovation Act.

Brian Ardinger, director of innovation at Nelnet

Before looking too far ahead, it is important to recognize the work that has already gone into building Nebraska’s startup ecosystem. The growth of companies like Hudl, Flywheel, Quantified Ag, Opendorse, Workshop, CompanyCam and others has proven that it is possible to start and scale “new legacy” companies here.

Looking toward 2026, my hope is that the ecosystem doubles down on connection and collaboration by bringing more founders, corporates, investors and innovation-curious people together to learn from and support one another. Creating more opportunities for collisions of ideas and talent has always been essential to building a strong startup community, and it becomes even more critical in an era of rapid change.

Karine Sokpoh, CEO of the Midlands African Chamber

My hot take for 2026 is that Nebraska’s business ecosystem must be globally connected, equity-driven and intentionally designed to elevate all founders as a strategic engine of statewide economic growth. The state’s next phase of growth will hinge on whether capital, opportunity and decision-making power reach entrepreneurs who are closest to the margins yet furthest from resources.

Scott Henderson, managing principal for NMotion powered by gener8tor

Fewer people will create startups. Startups will raise fewer dollars and hire fewer people. But at least one startup will launch in 2026 that will eventually generate $100 million in annual revenue within 10 years.

Right now, people are scared and feeling uncertain. Individuals are realizing no one is going to come save them. Not the government, not charities or foundations, and not the universities. It’s going to be up to these individuals to lead.

Those who bet on those startups weathering this winter will reap the benefits. Those founders who remain resilient and focused on revenue will succeed tremendously.

Emily Allen, executive director of Tech Nebraska

In 2026, Nebraska must lead by choosing the practical problem solving our state is known for. To ensure high-growth sectors are attracted, scale and remain in Nebraska, we must champion a data-driven framework that prioritizes universal connectivity, a competitive talent pipeline and thoughtful regulation for emerging technologies.

By centering our efforts on these essential pillars of innovation, we create a stable, predictable environment that empowers Nebraska’s best and brightest to compete and win on a global scale.

Don’t Panic Labs co-owners Brian Zimmer and Bill Udell

Brian Zimmer: As AI reshapes how work gets done, the human side of technology has become the most consequential challenge. In 2026, Nebraska will build on this foundation and emerge as a leading voice in using AI to advance employee engagement, not just efficiency and effectiveness.

Bill Udell: 2026 will be remembered for what came into focus. As meaningful sources of early-stage support declined, those relentlessly focused on execution found a way to thrive.

When we look back at 2026, it will be clear this was the moment our leaders emerged and innovation took its next leap … Adversity creates purpose, necessity creates pivots and people create the previously unimaginable.

Laurel Oetken, vice president of operations at Open Range

My hope for 2026 is that Nebraska’s startup ecosystem continues to come together with a shared sense of purpose … rallying around the Business Innovation Act as a critical tool to fuel early-stage innovation, retain ambitious founders and signal that Nebraska is serious about building companies here.

By aligning policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, corporations and ecosystem builders, we can move beyond fragmentation toward coordinated action, ensuring founders have clear pathways to capital and support. In doing so, Nebraska can strengthen its reputation as a place where ideas are not only welcomed but actively supported.

Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska

At least three Nebraska startups will successfully exit during the year, and the National Science Foundation will award a NSF Innovation Engine ($15M for two years) to the Nebraska-Iowa RuralSTAMINA project focused on biomanufacturing.