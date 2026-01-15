A Nebraska startup is using drones to fight an invasive tree species encroaching on the Great Plains.

Stone Pillar International is a software and intelligence company that uses drone-acquired data for actionable decision making. The company’s official launch comes as Nebraskans face the threat of invasive eastern redcedar opportunities presented by new drone rules and advancements.

As more drone pilots are trained in Nebraska, the startup’s cofounders are supporting that pipeline and want to foster collaboration among skilled drone professionals in the state.

Read the story on SPN to learn more about how Stone Pillar International found their niche and the emerging opportunities related to drones as FAA rules evolve and education expands.