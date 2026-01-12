Prairie Portraits: Jane Liu

Meet Jane Liu, Assistant Professor of Economics @ University of Nebraska at Omaha / Associate Editor @ Open Economies Review

Open Economies Review is an academic journal that focuses on international and national economic issues through the lens of interdisciplinary research. At UNO, Liu’s areas of research include macroeconomics, financial markets and cryptocurrency.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

My role in supporting entrepreneurship takes shape primarily through research — by asking unanswered questions, working at the frontier of emerging fields and developing ideas that bridge theory with real-world application.

My research focuses on the relationship between cryptocurrency markets and traditional financial markets. I develop quantitative models to better understand market dynamics and propose new monetary aggregates that more accurately capture liquidity in modern financial systems, with the goal of informing more effective monetary policy and financial regulation.

Beyond research, I actively support the innovation ecosystem through public engagement and investor education. I have organized investment seminars and invited world-renowned investors during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend, and I have hosted public seminars aimed at improving financial literacy and increasing understanding of emerging technologies such as cryptocurrency.

I’m motivated by connecting research, investors, policymakers and the public in ways that help ideas move from concept to practice. Through my roles as a researcher, educator and associate editor of an academic journal, I also support innovation by helping new ideas develop, mature and reach wider audiences.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Starting a new research area can be intimidating, especially when there’s a real possibility that it may not work out. I am grateful to work with collaborators who trust one another, are willing to take strategic risks, stay focused and have confidence in the process.

Looking back, I would also remind myself to be patient and think long term. Early in one’s career, it’s easy to feel pressure to have everything figured out quickly. I’ve learned that meaningful impact rarely happens overnight. It comes from steady progress, openness to learning and building credibility over time, rather than rushing outcomes.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

When things feel overwhelming or stagnant, I focus on making progress one step at a time and concentrating on what I can control. Staying disciplined, doing my best each day and trusting the process help me keep moving forward.

I also make a point to stay physically active and connected to others. Working out helps me reset, and conversations with people in the field provide perspective, encouragement and insights that help me process challenges and regain momentum.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is navigating complex and constantly evolving systems across academia, finance and emerging technologies. In financial innovation, the only constant is change — new technologies, new markets and new methods emerge continuously.

I overcame this challenge by staying adaptable, asking questions and committing to lifelong learning across disciplines. Building strong professional relationships and remaining open to new perspectives has allowed me to keep pace with change and find meaningful ways to contribute in dynamic and uncertain environments.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

At the University of Nebraska Omaha’s College of Business Administration, I’m fortunate to work alongside an outstanding group of researchers and educators who are operating at the frontier of their fields and actively contributing to an ecosystem that attracts and supports entrepreneurship and innovation.

Support for public-facing education, interdisciplinary research and open dialogue around emerging technologies helps ensure that innovation grows responsibly and sustainably in Nebraska. Working in a community like this has been deeply rewarding, and continued engagement across sectors will only strengthen it further.