Since SPN joined the Nebraska Journalism Trust umbrella three years ago, our mission has been to invite more curious Nebraskans to explore the local startup community. Events are a great point of entry to engage with that community and learn about the local resources available for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Yes, we highlight a few upcoming events in the SPN weekly newsletter. And! There are a plethora of recurring startup community events that are free and open to the public.

SPN just published an updated events guide for 2026. The guide contains a list of ongoing weekly and monthly events around Nebraska to connect with different facets of the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

See the full list on SPN. Something missing? Send us a message to let us know!