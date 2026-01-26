Prairie Portraits: Daphne Cook

Meet Daphne Cook, Director of Business Development Education @ MCC Business Development Center

Metropolitan Community College soft launched its Business Development Center last year to be a hub for entrepreneur-focused community education classes, free workshops and one-on-one coaching.

Cook said they have since partnered with the Small Business Administration to make the center an official Small Business Development Center in Nebraska. While branding and details are being updated, she added that this status allows the MCC team to provide more offerings for clients and to serve as a better connector in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I’ve always been fascinated by taking an idea from my head and bringing it to fruition in real life, especially when there’s no clear path and no guarantee it will work.

Over time, I realized that entrepreneurship is really about identity as much as it is about business. It asks people to trust themselves, make decisions with incomplete information and keep going when doubt shows up.

Supporting entrepreneurs allows me to walk alongside people in that process and help them see what’s possible when they have clarity, support and someone in their corner.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I would tell myself that you don’t have to have everything figured out to begin, just start. Waiting for certainty is often the thing that slows you down the most. I know it has slowed me down.

I’d also remind myself that growth comes from action, not overthinking, and that confidence is built through doing, not preparing forever. You’re allowed to learn in public.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I’ve learned that motivation isn’t something I wait for anymore. When things feel overwhelming, I simplify and focus on what matters most.

When things feel stagnant, I remind myself that not every season looks like visible progress. Sometimes, the work is happening quietly, under the surface, reshaping how you think or lead.

It’s about trust, and I trust that small, intentional steps add up over time.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been learning to stop measuring my work and myself by external validation.

Leading in complex environments can make it easy to feel like you’re always behind or doing “not enough.” I overcame that by learning to trust my judgment, set boundaries around my energy and lead in a way that’s sustainable instead of reactive.

That shift changed how I show up in every area of my life.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

I’d say by continuing to do what it already does well. Omaha is a place where people are generous with their time, knowledge and encouragement. Supporting local founders, showing up to events, sharing resources and making introductions all matter more than people realize.

When the community stays connected and curious, everyone benefits.