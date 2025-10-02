MCC Business Development Center offering office hours and other resources for entrepreneurs

Local entrepreneurs at any stage of their planning and scaling journeys have a new resource to turn to through the Metropolitan Community College (MCC) Business Development Center. On top of hosting workshops and community education courses, the center has expanded its adviser team to offer additional one-on-one consulting from experienced mentors through schedulable office hours.

The MCC Business Development Center soft-launched this fall at the former MCC IT Express location at The Ashton in Millwork Commons. MCC leadership said the center will act as a resource hub and education source for local entrepreneurs. It currently offers pop-up workshops and course opportunities to the community. The team is also seeking to build relationships with corporate and organizational partners throughout the state to make sure users have access to a robust support network and can gain industry-specific insights for their own businesses.

MCC Executive Director of Business Development Marla Ashe said consultants — including herself — have a range of expertise in a variety of topics including the arts, manufacturing, agriculture, marketing and consumer behavior. As part of the larger entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nebraska, the MCC Business Development Center can also connect founders to other available resources in the state to fulfill particular needs.

“We want individuals to know that they don’t have to have the answer,” Ashe said. “It’s nice to see them walk in with a smile but walk out with a bigger smile because they’re not trying to figure this out on their own.”

The free consulting sessions can be in person or virtual and run from Monday through Saturday based on consultant availability. Ashe said she and her team will help entrepreneurs at any experience level, whether someone is coming in with just an idea or is an established business owner needing another perspective on a decision.

Xavier Jackson, founder of the fine art tech company and online marketplace Local Art Plug, is one of the recent consultant hires. Jackson said he met Ashe while networking at 1 Million Cups Omaha and was interested in figuring out a way to work with the MCC Business Development Center to help local creatives with their ventures. As a startup founder, he said he can offer his experience navigating the Omaha entrepreneurial ecosystem in order to “demystify the business process” to those who may be concerned about being open with their plans and goals.

“If you don’t know where to network or what you are Googling for, you can end up in rabbit holes,” Jackson said. “We’re just here to offer advice, resources and support and not steal ideas.”

Offerings are subject to change as the MCC Business Development Center prepares for its official launch in January. Ashe said her team is in the “pressure testing” phase: seeing what topics and services entrepreneurs are interested in and asking for feedback from the community to better assist them.

The MCC Business Development Center recently received $10,000 in grant support from the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship, which MCC matched to make the total funding $20,000. Ashe said the funds will go toward increasing access, opportunities and benefits to those wanting to participate in MCC programming. The MCC FastTrac Entrepreneurship and Business Development program is the primary focus for the funding.

Aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs, the MCC FastTrac Entrepreneurship and Business Development program is a 10-week course that walks students through planning a business and ends with a pitch competition. As the MCC Business Development Center operates outside the traditional academic schedule, Ashe said the next FastTrac cohort can begin as soon as the team gauges the interest from the community.

“The momentum is there, and we’re moving,” Ashe said. “But we’re listening, so we are able to pivot to where the needs are.”

If interested in meeting with MCC business advisers, you can schedule appointments online or by reaching out to the MCC Business Development Center through the contact information on its website.