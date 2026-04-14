Omaha Inland Port Authority launches fund to support entrepreneurship in northeast Omaha

The Omaha Inland Port Authority (OIPA), a public entity overseeing economic development and revitalization plans in northeast Omaha, has announced the launch of a new OIPA Impact Fund. Businesses within or interested in moving their operations within the 3,000-acre impact area can apply for funding — ranging from micro grants to support early-stage entrepreneurs to strategic impact grants for more established ventures.

These incentives come as the agency seeks partners and proposals to carry out their ambitions with creating jobs and businesses, building affordable housing and honoring community feedback.

“I believe our desire is to make sure that we are deploying opportunities for action,” OIPA Executive Director Garry Clark said. “And even though we are still trying to navigate our planning and designing elements, we know that since the inception of the Port Authority, the community has wanted to see some action.”

Under the OIPA Impact Fund, targeted businesses remain flexible. Industries include supply chain and logistics ventures, tourism, retail and service-selling activities and innovative housing and sustainability solutions, such as 3D printing and prefabrication. Funding can be used for anything from purchasing property and equipment to training talent and scaling.

Clark said there is $300,000 available for business grants with an additional $1.2 million revolving loan fund planned to be available later this year to complement gap financing. Funding is competitive, subject to availability and approved by a designated Impact Fund Committee.

Clark added that the primary financial source for the OIPA Impact Fund came from $2.3 million in state interest — which was lower than an expected $11 million to support collective plans for entrepreneurship and housing.

On top of financial support, the OIPA is sending out Requests for Proposals:

A call for partners to help the OIPA Community Advisory Committee (CAC) design, carry out and assist with community outreach and survey efforts.

A call for partners to help with increasing access to affordable housing and home ownership.

Funding opportunities for iHub-led work in assisting small businesses and startups.

People interested in becoming a partner for CAC’s survey and reporting responsibilities have until April 16 to submit their proposals. Applicants for the housing and iHub initiatives have until April 20.

OIPA Impact Fund grant opportunities have rolling deadlines based on their tier, with micro grants accepted through June 30.

Catching up with the OIPA timeline

Since OIPA’s launch in 2024, its journey to this point has involved continued community and stakeholder meetings. Collaborators include Burlington Capital, the Omaha Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Omaha Chamber.

“We are rolling really swiftly,” Clark said. “We’ve also added staff. So, we have a solid team of five. We will have almost six pretty soon.”

Recent project updates include the acquisition of two sites for the northeast Omaha business park near Eppley Airfield, which has sparked a search for potential tenants. For the separate innovation district project, Clark said OIPA has made 30th Street and Ames Avenue the focus area and is looking to “tie up property.”

In addition, Clark said OIPA has secured the consultant group HR&A Advisors, which helped create the initial innovation district plan, as a consultant for completing the overall “master plan” of OIPA.

Clark said the public can attend the upcoming OIPA Spring Social event on April 23 to meet the OIPA team, Board of Commissioners and CAC. It will also serve as a chance to ask questions and connect with community members, businesses and other partners. Organizers request an RSVP by April 18.

You can learn more about the OIPA Impact Fund, proposal requests and additional events by going to OIPA’s website.