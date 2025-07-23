Omaha appoints Garry Clark to head inland port development

Omaha has named Garry Clark as the new executive director of the Omaha Inland Port Authority (OIPA), placing a seasoned economic development leader in charge of one of the city’s most ambitious revitalization efforts.

Clark, whose first day on the job was July 14, brings nearly two decades of experience working in economic development across Nebraska and other states, including leadership positions in Washington, D.C., Florida, Oklahoma and most recently Washington State. The OIPA board approved his appointment on July 3.

“Omaha has an incredible opportunity to transform an area rich with potential,” Mayor John Ewing said in a press release. “Garry can help harness our efforts to bring change and improvement, which will be impactful not just for northeast Omaha but for the whole city.”

Originally from Washington, D.C., Clark has strong ties to Nebraska. He earned degrees from Dana College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and previously led economic development efforts in Cuming County in northeast Nebraska and the city of Fremont. His return to Omaha, he said, is both professional and personal.

“Nebraska and Omaha … has given me a whole world of possibilities and opportunities in my life,” Clark said. “I want to be a part of that big change that takes place.”

Clark said the opportunity to lead the port authority felt like a full-circle moment, noting how meaningful it was to return to the region and help shape its future.

“I see the port as a catalyst, a strong catalyst for economic activity and vitality,” he said.

Launched in 2024, the Omaha Inland Port Authority was established to drive investment and development in an approximately 300-acre area near Eppley Airfield and major rail lines. The OIPA is governed by a nine-person board of directors appointed by the mayor, and has the authority to issue revenue bonds, acquire and sell land and collaborate with public and private entities on infrastructure and real estate projects. Borders of the Omaha Inland Port Authority.

Clark’s leadership comes at a pivotal moment. The port authority is advancing two cornerstone initiatives: a $90 million Airport Business Park and a $30 million Innovation District designed to foster entrepreneurship, research and workforce development in North Omaha.

His priorities, Clark said, are to meet with board members, community leaders and residents to understand the current landscape and ensure the projects reflect community needs.

Community input, he added, will be central to the authority’s work.

“It is really important that the community feels that they are involved,” Clark said. “We start from the ground up, from the grassroots up … We listen to them, and we plan around what they want to have happen.”

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who chairs the OIPA board and has played a leading role in shaping redevelopment policy for North Omaha, said Clark’s hire marks a turning point for the authority’s work.

“We’re excited to have Garry come and assist us in making this effort all it can be for the people of Omaha,” McKinney said.

While the development projects aim to bring jobs and innovation to North Omaha, they have also raised important questions about equity and inclusivity. In June, Silicon Prairie News reported on community concerns about who will benefit from the proposed Innovation District and how residents will be included in the process. Read more here.

Clark acknowledged those concerns and said that creating visible, lasting benefits for North Omaha residents and the broader city will be a key measure of success.

“The job for us is to make sure that the port authority creates revenue that benefits the community on an ongoing basis, which has not been the case for many, many years in North Omaha,” he said.

He added that he hopes to move quickly from planning to action, with a focus on transparency and collaboration.

The next public planning effort for the North Omaha Innovation District is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 7 at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus. The workshop will take place inside the Swanson Conference Center at the Institute for the Culinary Arts, 5300 N. 30th St. A presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m.

“If we are successful … people can actually see the work being done and having something that is a true visual catalyst for other activity,” he said.

Clark said he thinks the benefits will extend beyond the boundaries of the port authority.

“Given the impact that the state and the city are putting into North Omaha at this time, it is going to reap benefits that trigger more jobs, more investment … a ripple effect across the city,” he said.

“There’s no place like Nebraska, and there’s no place like Omaha,” Clark added. “Being able to come back and give that investment back, it feels amazing.”