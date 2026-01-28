Nebraska Recurring Startup Events Guide – Updated for 2026

1 Million Cups Grand Island

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Central Community College Entrepreneurship Center, 407 W. Third St., Grand Island

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

MORE INFO: 1MC Grand Island’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Lincoln

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:15 a.m.

WHERE: Don’t Panic Labs, 330 S. 21st St. Suite 200, Lincoln

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

MORE INFO: 1MC Lincoln’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Norfolk

WHEN: Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m.

WHERE: Intersect Coworking and Incubator, 509 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

MORE INFO: 1MC Norfolk’s website, Facebook page and SourceLink page

1 Million Cups Omaha

WHEN: Wednesdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha

WHAT: Entrepreneurs in the community and those interested in startups gather to listen to scheduled presentations from Nebraska founders. It also allows founders, investors and community members to network and share resources in the region.

MORE INFO: 1MC Omaha’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

1MC Omaha Office Hours

WHEN: Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha

WHAT: Various sponsors and resource providers are available to connect with and help answer questions that come with launching a business. Representatives available include Baird Holm for legal assistance; Appsky, Omaha Data Science Academy and Nebraska Innovation Labs for product and software development needs; and Nebraska Startup Academy, MOVE Venture Capital, Nebraska Business Development Center, Nebraska Enterprise Fund, The Commonwealth, AQi and SourceLink Nebraska for further education, networking and funding needs.

MORE INFO: 1MC Omaha’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

B.A.I.L. Open Office Hours

WHEN: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: The Commonwealth, 5425 N. 103rd St., Omaha

WHAT: Get insights to help grow your business from a group of experienced bankers, accountants, insurance agents and legal counsel. No appointment needed.

MORE INFO: GROW Nebraska Women’s Business Center’s website and SourceLink page

Founders and Friends Weekly Happy Hour

WHEN: Fridays, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Boiler Brewing Company Downtown Tap Room, 129 N. 10th St., Lincoln

WHAT: A happy hour for founders and ecosystem members to socialize and connect.

MORE INFO: StartupLNK’s LinkedIn page, event calendar and SourceLink page

Innovation Office Hours

WHEN: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Intersect Coworking and Incubator, 509 W. Norfolk Ave., Norfolk

WHAT: A casual, drop-in environment aimed at connecting burgeoning entrepreneurs with support, learning opportunities and collaboration from experienced leaders.

MORE INFO: Intersect’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

MakeShift Maker Meetup

WHEN: Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m.

WHERE: MakeShift, 1135 N. 22nd St., Lincoln

WHAT: A gathering for creatives to collaborate on ideas, share projects and exchange feedback and resources for improvement. The space is designed to be a hub to access tools and equipment.

MORE INFO: MakeShift’s website and SourceLink page

Open Coffee at Crescent Moon

WHEN: Thursdays, 8-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket, 140 N. Eighth St., Lincoln

WHAT: A casual, weekly opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors and other

MORE INFO: StartupLNK’s LinkedIn page, event calendar and SourceLink page

AI Omaha

WHEN: First Thursday of the month, around 5-7 p.m.

WHERE: Varies based on event and sponsor

WHAT: A group aimed at creating a supportive space for those interested in artificial intelligence to share insights and learn the latest trends and developments.

MORE INFO: AI Omaha’s LinkedIn page and Meetup page

First Friday Free Co-working at Builders

WHEN: First Friday of the month, 8 a.m-3:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Root Coworking – Builders, 1501 Mike Fahey St., Omaha

WHAT: The co-working space is open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use.

MORE INFO: More info: The Root Coworking’s website and Eventbrite page

Free Co-working Day at Elevator

WHEN: First Monday of the month, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Elevator locations

WHAT: The co-working spaces are open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use. Elevator also hosts various guest speakers and educational presentations throughout the year. (See upcoming events on their events page.)

MORE INFO: Elevator’s website, LinkedIn page and SourceLink page

Free Co-working Day at Modus

WHEN: Second Thursday of the month, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

WHERE: Modus Coworking, 1901 Howard St., Omaha

WHAT: The co-working space is open to the public so that participants can try out the amenities for future use.

MORE INFO: Modus Coworking’s website and LinkedIn page

Idea Pub: Morning Edition

WHEN: Last Thursday of the month, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

WHERE: Forge Event Hall of the EDGE District’s Catalyst building, 4601 Catalyst Court, Omaha

WHAT: Sponsored and hosted by UNeMed, the event aims to connect UNMC and UNO entrepreneurs with resources in the Nebraska startup ecosystem. Participants are invited to network, listen to speakers and participate in office hours with UNeMed staff, MOVE Venture Capital and Nebraska Startup Academy.

MORE INFO: UNeMed’s website and LinkedIn page

LaUNch CB Startup Scene

WHEN: Roughly once a month

WHERE: Various businesses in Council Bluffs, Iowa

WHAT: An event series for the startup community in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa. Entrepreneurs and small business owners network, exchange resources and listen to presentations. Organized by the Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation (ASWIC).

MORE INFO: LaUNch CB Startup Scene’s Facebook page and Meetup page

Lincoln AI

WHEN: Roughly once a month on Tuesday evenings

WHERE: Don’t Panic Labs, 330 S. 21st St. Suite 200, Lincoln

WHAT: A group aimed at discussing theories and applications of everything artificial intelligence and machine learning.

MORE INFO: Lincoln AI’s Meetup page

SCALE Omaha

WHEN: Third Thursday of the month, 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: The Ashton Building at Millwork Commons, 1229 Millwork Ave., Omaha

WHAT: An event where successful entrepreneurs, leaders and tech innovators share their experiences scaling a business or product. Organized by Nebraska Startup Academy, the networking happy hour starts at 4 p.m. and presentations start at 5 p.m.

MORE INFO: Scale Omaha’s LinkedIn page

Who What Wednesdays

WHEN: Third Wednesday of the month, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: LUX Center, 2601 N. 48th St., Lincoln

WHAT: A collaboration between Turbine Flats and LUX Center for the Arts, an event for entrepreneurs, creatives and community leaders to engage with speaker-led presentations.

MORE INFO: Turbine Flats' website and LUX Center’s website

Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH)

WHEN: Third Tuesday of the month, 5-6:45 p.m.

WHERE: Various locations in Omaha based on event and sponsor

WHAT: A speaker series and networking forum open to all. The event is organized by Women in Technology of the Heartland (WITH), a nonprofit aimed at supporting and growing IT talent among women in the workforce. Topics range from cybersecurity

MORE INFO: WITH’s LinkedIn page, Meetup page and website

The events listed here are compiled from SourceLink Nebraska and startup community members. Know of a recurring startup event in Nebraska that should be on the list? Let us know.