Before we called ourselves the “Silicon Prairie” and before you could major in entrepreneurship in college, three enthusiastic 20-somethings started working on an idea for a construction tech company in a garage in Omaha. The idea would become Buildertrend.

Fast forward 20 years and Buildertrend is a standout among the earliest cohort of startup founders in Nebraska. Today, the company employs more than 700 people with the majority of them working at the Omaha headquarters. And Buildertrend boasts 20,000+ customers around the world.

SPN caught up with Buildertrend’s founders and leadership team for a walk down memory lane as the company celebrates the impressive milestone of 20 years creating software solutions for home builders.

From its bootstrapped beginnings to partnering with home improvement retail giants, read about the highs, lows and lessons learned in the story on SPN.