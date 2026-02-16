Prairie Portraits: Robert Putt

Meet Robert Putt, Co-founder and CEO @ Argus AI

Argus AI is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that aggregates traffic data from camera networks and other sources to quicken alert systems and improve both safety and travel routing.

The startup — under the entity Traffic Data Group — participated in the first Techstars Founder Catalyst Program for the Greater Omaha entrepreneurial community.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I’ve spent my career in logistics and transportation seeing how small delays and blind spots turn into big safety and cost problems. Building Argus came from a simple belief: If we can give truckers earlier, clearer signals, we can save time and lives.

I also like supporting other founders because the best operators trade real lessons, not hype.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Pick a smaller idea of a bigger vision. Building computer vision is expensive and hard. Without having a huge runway, you need to slice the smallest portion of the problem off, get validation then move forward.

We’ve always been a computer vision company, but getting to the smallest possible slice has been a long road.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I shrink the problem to the next measurable milestone, then run short experiments until something moves. I also stay close to real users; talking to truckers makes it obvious what matters and what doesn’t.

Momentum comes from launching the product and learning, not from thinking harder.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

The hardest part has been hearing “come back with traction” repeatedly and realizing we needed to change how we prove demand, not the core thesis.

We cut distractions, moved closer to the end user and focused on paid acquisition and conversion so the story is backed by real revenue data. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s the most honest way to build.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

We’d love introductions to trucking fleets, owner operators and logistics operators in Nebraska who will give blunt feedback and try the app in real conditions. We’re also looking for partners who can help us validate corridor coverage and distribution through fleet and telematics ecosystems.

If people can connect us to decision makers who care about safety and uptime, that’s the fastest way to help.