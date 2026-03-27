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Five women honored with 2026 Nebraska Women in Tech awards

Awards ranging from Diversity Champion of the Year to Innovator of the Year were presented on March 6 at the Nebraska Women in Tech Summit.

Lev Gringauz

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From left: Brandi Paul, Shonna Dorsey, Vidya Bommanapally, Alyssa Cave, Tailla Strawn, Asha Deshpande, Molly Huyck, Sandra Reding and Erin Good. Courtesy photo

Five women were recognized with awards at the 2026 Nebraska Women in Tech Summit on March 6. The summit, organized by the Nebraska Tech Collaborative, a talent and workforce initiative under the Aksarben Foundation, aims to uplift and celebrate women in technology jobs.

The awards “shine a light on the women building, leading, mentoring and expanding opportunity across Nebraska’s tech ecosystem,” said Shonna Dorsey, executive director of the Nebraska Tech Collaborative. “Each honoree represents the kind of leadership that helps our state grow stronger and more competitive.”

The awardees:

  • Alyssa Cave, director of entrepreneurship at the Nebraska Startup Academy. Cave received the Rising Star of the Year award for her “early career leadership” and work supporting innovation in Nebraska.
  • Tailla Strawn, the senior lead instructor at the Code Black Professional Tech Network. Strawn received the Community Impact of the Year award for helping expand technology education and career pathways in tech.
  • Molly Huyck, founder of SET the Bar and Aequitas Invest. Huyck received the Diversity Champion of the Year award for supporting inclusion in tech and as a community advocate.
  • Vidya Bommanapally, a Ph.D. in Computing & Information Science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Bommanapally received the Innovator of the Year award for her technology research work and being part of the next generation of Nebraska innovation.
  • Asha Deshpande, director of analytics at the Lozier Corporation. Deshpande received the Mentor of the Year award for helping other professionals navigate careers in tech.

The five women were selected by a committee of 23 people from among 88 nominations. Awards were presented by the Aksarben Foundation, Kiewit and Google.

Next year, the Nebraska Women in Tech Awards will be a stand-alone event in the fall, rather than being held during the summit.

Lev Gringauz is a Report for America corps member who writes about corporate innovation and workforce development for Silicon Prairie News.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lev Gringauz
Before joining Silicon Prairie News, Lev Gringauz reported on the Jewish communities of Minnesota and Cincinnati for Jewfolk, Inc., and was a regular freelancer for MinnPost, covering the business of media in Minnesota. His writing career started with making love songs for high school sweethearts. On a two-year leave of absence from college, he fell into journalism while exploring Ukraine and Belarus, where his parents were born. As a freelancer he developed a niche in enterprise philanthropy reporting, while also writing stories on subjects ranging from cybersecurity issues to the intersection of AI and journalism.
Lev Gringauz

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