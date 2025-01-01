A $4M gift from the Omaha-based Diabetes Care Foundation will establish the Greisch Center for Enterprise Value at Creighton University. The donation will accelerate the work already in progress to support student entrepreneurs.

The foundation’s investment in Creighton will catalyze new staff positions, curriculum, programming and seed funding to support student and faculty entrepreneurs as they develop and launch their own ventures. The center is housed in the Heider College of Business and will serve as an interdisciplinary hub to connect innovators across every school and college on campus.

SPN caught up with Greisch Center for Enterprise Value Director Nathan Preheim and student entrepreneurs to learn more about what this investment means for the Creighton and Omaha communities.

