Did you know that NASA offers grant funding that’s specifically designated for Nebraskans?

The NASA Nebraska Space Grant and EPSCoR programs are designed to support STEM education in the state. Startups like Virtual Incision and research projects on subjects from anti-cancer proteins to recyclable antimicrobial material have visited space as a result.

Space grants are a beginning, designed to fund scholarships and internships for students to do research or work in industry. Additional opportunities to apply for more robust EPSCoR grants include an opportunity to do research on the International Space Station.

The NASA Nebraska Space Grant program also offers resources to K-12 teachers. Read more about how NASA grants are supporting innovation in Nebraska in the story on SPN.