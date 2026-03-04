- Six startups join inaugural Steel Works Health Accelerator cohort
- Meet Open Range Program and Events Manager Jocelyn Stange in the latest Prairie Portrait
- First CompanyCam built the data infrastructure, then a $2B valuation
- Guest Editorial: Why agtech startups fail and what we can learn
- Tickets still available for the Nebraska Women in STEM conference on March 26 and 27
updates from around the ecosystem, March 4
