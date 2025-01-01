Werner Enterprises and the Nebraska Startup Academy have teamed up on an accelerator for early-stage logistics and transportation startups. The inaugural cohort is just kicking off.

Werner is no stranger to the Nebraska startup ecosystem. The company has a track record of supporting startups in developing their products, and has participated in corporate pitch days in collaboration with the Nebraska Startup Academy.

Startups in the new accelerator will have access to office space and support from Werner and the Nebraska Startup Academy over a 12-week period capped off with a virtual demo day for investors.

Meet the startups in the first cohort in the story on SPN.