Prairie Portraits: Corinne Wardian

Meet Corinne Wardian, Community Manager @ Catalyst Omaha

Catalyst is a co-working and office building in Omaha’s emerging EDGE District — a large-scale development project of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The entrepreneurial and scientific research hub opened its doors to tenants in March 2025.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

My career began in the arts — from supporting daily gallery operations to producing million-dollar fundraising auctions. I’ve always been drawn to creativity as a vehicle for questioning social norms and reshaping systems.

Those closest to me know I half-jokingly say I want to “burn it down” when it comes to systems and structures that don’t serve all of us. What I really mean is this: I want to help rebuild them in ways that are more equitable, accessible and human.

I began to see that same energy in the startup world — people challenging industries, rethinking assumptions and building new solutions from scratch. Artists and entrepreneurs aren’t that different. Both are visionaries. Both take risks. Both build something from nothing — just with different business models.

My time at MassChallenge, a global nonprofit accelerator, solidified that connection. Watching founders move from ideas to traction through mentorship, community and structured support was energizing. I realized I may not be the one launching the company — but I’m deeply motivated to build environments that help founders succeed.

Back in Omaha, that translated into shaping physical and cultural spaces where innovation can thrive — from community development at Millwork Commons to now leading growth at Catalyst. I’m continuously inspired by founders and artists who are willing to be bold and vulnerable at the same time. My motivation and role are to build systems and spaces strong enough to hold both.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

Relax.

Life is long — long enough to take risks, pivot and pursue what genuinely excites you. My path wasn’t linear, but in hindsight, every step connected in ways I couldn’t have predicted.

I’d also remind myself to tend to my relationships. Most opportunities come through warm introductions and community. Entrepreneurship can be isolating, but none of us build alone.

The people around you will shape your perspective, open doors and keep you grounded when things get hard.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I pause and zoom out.

What were the recent wins? How did previous challenges resolve? Remembering past outcomes helps put current obstacles into perspective. Often, the feeling of being stuck is temporary — but it doesn’t feel that way in the moment.

I also check my personal alignment. If something feels off, I revisit my values and ask whether my time and energy are pointed in the right direction. That reflection helps me either recommit with clarity or change course intentionally.

Sometimes the most productive thing you can do is slow down long enough to think.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

Imposter syndrome.

Entering the startup ecosystem from a nontraditional background — and as a woman — can feel intimidating. I’ve had moments where I questioned whether I belonged in rooms filled with founders and investors.

What changed everything was vulnerability. When I began naming those feelings out loud, I realized how common they were. Many of us arrived here through unconventional paths.

Sharing those doubts built trust and deeper connections — and ultimately reinforced that there is no single “right” background for building or supporting innovation.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

Catalyst is still growing, and we’re actively building a collaborative office ecosystem in midtown Omaha. We’d love to connect with founders, operators and organizations looking for space to grow alongside other innovators.

Our co-working community is nearly full, and we have traditional office suites available for teams ready to scale in a collaborative environment. We’re also eager to host more entrepreneurial programming and community events.

If you’re looking for a venue or a partner to bring something meaningful to life, let’s talk.