- RSVP for Pivot Like a Pro: Failing Fast, Creating Boldly and Moving Forward Fearlessly!, the next Women in Technology of the Heartland event, Tuesday, May 19, 5-6:45 p.m., at The Reserves Network in West Omaha.
- Save your spot at a free Lunch & Learn: How to Get Your Business Found on Google & AI Chats, Wednesday, May 20,12-1 p.m, at Nest:Space in Kearney.
- Startup Weekend, powered by Open Range and Techstars Omaha is happening June 5-7 at Catalyst Omaha in the EDGE District.
- Get your ticket to the OMA x AI Conference, Tuesday, June 30, on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
- Registration is open for AgTech Connect 2026, Wednesday, July 15, at Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center in Lincoln.
upcoming events, May 13
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Channels: Upcoming Events
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