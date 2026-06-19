Tickets available for OMA x AI, UNO’s June 30 conference on all things artificial intelligence

OMA x AI, the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s conference on artificial intelligence, is back for its second year on June 30. The event will be hosted at the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center and the Strauss Performing Arts Center on UNO’s campus.

Tickets, which cost $250, are available until midnight on June 28.

“Most AI events cater to technical specialists or get lost in theory, but OMA x AI is designed for everyone,” Jason Coleman, UNO’s associate vice chancellor for the Division of Innovative and Learning-Centric Initiatives, said in a press release. Narges Shakerian, a Ph.D. student in biomechanics at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, presents her project, AI-powered Escape Rooms for Interactive Learning, which earned third place in the OMA x AI student competition in 2025. Photo by Ani Schutz/Silicon Prairie News

“Whether you’re an entrepreneur, an established industry leader, or you’ve never used AI, you will gain a clear, practical understanding of what AI is and how to apply it in your day to day,” he said.

For UNO, the event is also about shaping a citywide agenda around AI. Omaha Mayor John Ewing opened last year’s inaugural OMA x AI espousing a vision in which the city — and its government — are on the cutting edge of AI use for such aspects as public safety and urban planning.

This year’s conference will include a variety of speakers from Nebraska-based companies and organizations such as Buildertrend, ALA Engineering and the Aksarben Foundation. UNO experts and speakers from the College of St. Mary will also present alongside representatives from other higher education institutions.

Sessions include “Building Omaha as an Al City: Business Attraction, Employer Growth, and Startup Momentum” with representatives from the Greater Omaha Chamber, the College of St. Mary presenting “A CLEAR Guide to Our Al Journey” and “The Non-Technical Founder’s Guide to Building with Al” with Pedal Works founder and CEO Rachel Jacobson.