Weekly Funding Report

The Silicon Prairie had an excellent week as deals appear to be closing before the holiday rush. St. Louis and Minneapolis had strong weeks. And we had a big round in Oklahoma. The Zero Card of Tulsa which provides an interesting software solution to healthcare costs received significant outside funding – including participation from the Rise of the Rest Seed Fund.

Large Round ($10+ million)

Sevan Multi-Site Solution – $17.5 million – Chicago – Sevan Multi-Site Solutions provides data analytics, surveys, design, program management, and construction services to real estate companies. The Series A round was led by ABS Capital Partners, which has offices in Chicago, and their partner, Phil Clough. http://www.finsmes.com/2019/12/sevan-multi-site-solutions-raises-17-5m-in-series-a-funding.html

Medium Round ($2-10 million)

Noonlight – $7.63 million – St. Louis – Noonlight is a software safety application that helps provide precise location data to police when notified of unsafe situations. The company’s latest round converted a bridge note and included a significant amount of new capital from undisclosed investors. https://venturebeat.com/2018/09/27/noonlights-updated-app-calls-emergency-services-when-you-suffer-a-car-crash/

ISite Media Group – $7.6 million – St. Louis – iSite Media Group provides digital signage to a variety of locations – particularly sports venues. https://isitemediagroup.com/

The Zero Card – $7.15 million – Tulsa – The Zero Card provides an alternative marketplace for health care delivery. The company has received funding from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. In the press release, Jim Millaway, Co-Founder and CEO stated: “The participation from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund further validates our model and approach for significantly lowering employer healthcare costs. This funding will allow us to supercharge our efforts to bring a simple, transparent and accessible solution to a market that is in desperate need of a smart alternative. It also allows us to give our employer customers and their plan members a fighting chance when it comes to runaway healthcare costs.” https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005067/en/Zero-Card-Announces-7M-Series-Advance-Scale

Brideside – $7 million – Chicago – Brideside has created a digital platform that helps brides style and shop for wedding dresses, bridal dresses, and accessories. https://news.crunchbase.com/news/couch-based-dtc-gets-romantic-brideside-lands-7m/

FIRMM also known as Nous Imaging- $6.6 million – St. Louis – http://www.wboc.com/story/41394308/nous-imaging-announces-66-million-in-funding-for-brain-mri-software-solution

PhysIQ – $3.3 million – Chicago – A software tool that provides physiological patient data from wearable and implantable sensors.

FarmlandFinder – $3 million – Ames – A web app that helps potential buyers find farmland for sale.

Juristat – $2.4 million – St. Louis – A software company that helps lawyers understand and predict cases and responses by patent examiners, judges, and other actors affecting intellectual property cases. https://techli.com/st-louis-startup-juristat-raises-1-2-million-round/50944/

Active Guardian – $2 million – Oconomowoc, WI – Active Guardian is the creator of Sentinel which is a gunshot detection tool that helps first responders identify and respond to active shooter situations.

Small Round (< $2 million)

Civic Eagle – $1.86 million – Minneapolis – The company provides digital solutions to policy professionals to ensure that they have the right information that is actionable and digestible. https://civiceagle.com

Engineered Propulsion Systems – $1.3 million – New Richmond, WI – “We are eager to bring our innovative castings to the general aviation world through EPS. We are delighted to see cutting edge designe make its way into airplanes in a high performance engine lik the EPS Graflight V-8.” – from their website – https://eps.aero/

ActivOrtho – $1.12 million – Minneapolis

IntelAegis – $1.06 million – Milwaukee – The company has created a smart campus platform that helps students and other interested parties understand and enjoy their schools. It is primarily geared towards colleges and provides analytics, real-time location systems, and personalized communication. https://intelaegis.com

Brummell – $.5 million – Chicago – A subscription service for dress socks.

Stratix Labs – $.06 million – St. Paul

LEAH Labs – $.05 million – Rochester, MN