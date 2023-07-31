Come work with us

We are growing! We’re hiring an Audience Manager to join our leadership team based in-person in Omaha. Keep reading to learn more and apply.

The Nebraska Journalism Trust is looking for someone to grow and serve our audience at Flatwater Free Press and Silicon Prairie News. This role will be responsible for social media, paid advertising, earned advertising, events and outreach. The right candidate will be comfortable crafting strategies related to journalism, marketing and engagement — ideally for multiple brands or a portfolio.

Is this you?

Your primary charge will be to broaden and deepen the audience for NJT programs and affiliated newsrooms so that more Nebraskans have access to meaningful local journalism. You’ll work across our organization and play a pivotal role in designing and implementing strategies that shape how we serve more Nebraskans and engage loyal readers in supporting and sustaining local news that matters.

This leadership position will find new and creative ways to reach and engage Nebraskans in our work, with a focus on communities that have been traditionally under or ill-served by Nebraska journalism. This is a great opportunity for someone who is a team player and gifted communicator. Someone who can both conceive of and operationalize strategies — someone who knows when to iterate to improve an approach vs. wiping the slate to start clean.

This position reports to the Executive Director and collaborates closely with both newsroom and revenue teams.

The position requires a regular in-person presence at the organization’s headquarters in downtown Omaha; at least 20 hours a week should be spent at the office. This is a full-time, salaried, exempt position with scheduling flexibility. Eligible for full health, dental, vision, and retirement benefits.

Want to know more? See the full job description and salary here. We are committed to building an inclusive team that reflects the full diversity of communities throughout Nebraska. Members of traditionally underrepresented communities are encouraged to apply, including people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities. People with nontraditional educational and career paths are encouraged to apply.

About the Nebraska Journalism Trust

The Nebraska Journalism Trust is Nebraska’s first and only statewide, independent, nonprofit news organization. Its flagship publication, the Flatwater Free Press, produces a combination of investigative journalism and feature stories that hold leaders accountable, explore solutions, and share the best of Nebraska. Stories are freely available online at www.flatwaterfreepress.org, in a weekly email newsletter, and through partnering news outlets across the state. The Nebraska Journalism Trust is developing additional news publications and products. These include Silicon Prairie News, a digital publication focused on business and start-ups. Transparency is a core value; financials, policies, board and staff bios, and the donor list are here: www.nebraskajournalismtrust.org