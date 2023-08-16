We want to hear from you

This is a community appreciation post.

I said from the beginning that relaunching Silicon Prairie News had to be a community effort if we were going to succeed. Wow! This community sure delivered. In the five months since taking the lead at SPN I’ve had the opportunity to connect with thousands of you online through the weekly newsletter. I’ve connected with hundreds more at events in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island.

Dozens of you have booked a Meet The Editor 1:1 to share your story ideas and feedback.

You have two chances to connect with SPN next week: at our first-ever town hall (in-person) and the August edition of Startup Office Hours Sponsored by Elevator (virtual). Keep reading for full details.

SPN Startup Office Hours | Failing Forward

Register to join at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 on LinkedIn Live.

Resilience is key to making it as an entrepreneur. The ability to navigate when things don’t work out the way you hoped is paramount to success. In this edition of SPN Startup Office Hours we’ll talk with two founders about resilience and how to keep moving forward when it feels like you’ve hit a dead end.

Join us for a live virtual conversation with Derek Homann (Workshop) and Jina Hwang, Ph.D. (Job Share Connect) for a candid conversation about:

Overcoming setbacks

Balancing risk and innovation

Learning from mistakes

Fostering resilience across your team

Capitalizing on unexpected opportunities

And other advice for founders

Send us your questions about failing forward by email or on our social channels to help fuel the conversation. Then be sure to join the livestream on LinkedIn.

A﻿ special thank you to our Startup Office Hours sponsor Elevator!

SPN Town Hall at 1 Million Cups Omaha

Attend 1 Million Cups Omaha at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at The Ashton in Omaha.

In our continued pursuit of access and transparency, we’re hosting a town hall to connect with the community at 1 Million Cups Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 23. This is your chance to contribute to building the future of SPN. Join us for a candid conversation about where we’ve been and where we’re going.

The Nebraska startup ecosystem is as vibrant as ever. The alignment and collaboration across stakeholders and regions is impressive. However, there’s still work to be done when it comes to highlighting all of the resources available and helping newcomers find a point of entry to the ecosystem.

Beyond points of entry, how do we expand access to information and mentorship at scale? How do we build community with the introverts and parents and those from historically excluded backgrounds who may not have the bandwidth (or desire) to attend in-person events? Expanding the startup ecosystem will bring more opportunities for all Nebraskans.

Now that we’re a couple dozen newsletters deep, it’s time for a vibe check with the community. Our goal is to facilitate a two-way conversation about how SPN can best serve the needs of the Nebraska entrepreneurship and innovation community.

Not able to make it? Email your questions to tips@siliconprairienews.com and we’ll publish the answer in the recap post after the event.

See you soon!

