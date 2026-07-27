Prairie Portraits: Parker Crane

Meet Parker Crane, Co-founder and CEO @ Merchcast

Merchcast is a merchandise management platform designed to help touring artists and event vendors track the inventory levels and sales performance of products. It was one of the accepted startups in the NMotion Accelerator Fall 2025 cohort.

What inspired you to become an entrepreneur or support other entrepreneurs?

I’ve always liked work environments where I can wear multiple hats and get my hands dirty. Entrepreneurship gives me the opportunity to learn new things and apply my knowledge on all fronts of the business.

What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time to when you were just starting out?

I’d say to follow your instincts and follow your curiosity wherever it leads.

How do you stay motivated when things feel overwhelming — or stagnant?

I stay motivated by trying to identify an aspect of the overwhelming or stagnant issue that would be an easy win: a specific bug fix, sending an email, drafting an outline, etc. Usually, with a couple of those knocked down, I can build momentum and push through.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve overcome and how did you overcome it?

In 2021, I was living in Vermont, and I was helping a friend of mine renovate a skate park. We demolished half of the existing ramps to build a new, and much fancier, wooden bowl. We had a hard deadline since the new ramp had to be finished for an event.

About a week out, we realized that we were far from finished and wound up working all night multiple times, including a 48-hour-long stretch leading into the event. With all that hard work, we managed to get things ready minutes before people started showing up.

How can the Nebraska community support you?

If anyone in Nebraska has connections in the live music, touring or payment processing industry, please contact us!