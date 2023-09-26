Startup Omaha Week | Day 1 Recap

Startup Omaha Week kicked off Monday with the Startup Showcase followed by the Get Started Omaha Pitch Competition presented by Husch Blackwell.

A panel of judges narrowed down the 24 Get Started Omaha semifinalists to five startups along with one more company that received the most votes from attendees of the Startup Showcase. Keep reading to find out which company left with a check for $25,000, and see video clips from the day.

The following is a list of all semifinalist companies and a description from the Startup Omaha Week website:

Abundant Birth is an e-commerce store that delivers inclusive, personal care gifts and products that bring joy to birthing experiences. Primary offerings are gift boxes for the birthing journey to include preconception, pregnancy, postpartum, as well as grief.

Agent Aware increases safety for real estate agents and realtors though a product that allows them to connect to needed help and provide real time, current location sharing to ensure they get the help they may need in case of an emergency.

AuditMiner‘s mission is to help CPA firms improve the quality and efficiency of the Employee Benefit Plan Audit process. AuditMiner extracts 401k data and produces a foundational set of audit workpapers for the CPA.

CodeBuddy helps software developers complete complex coding tasks five times faster and cheaper by combining the power of crowdsourcing and artificial intelligence.

Cultivate Early Learning Center is the first ever year-round agriculturally based early learning center, for ages 6 months-13 years. Cultivate Early Learning Center focuses on rebuilding the Black community through agricultural education, nutrition, and urban food sustainability.

DivorceTech is cutting-edge legal document automation software that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to streamline the new client intake and data collection process to produce commonly filed state-specific divorce case documents in a fraction of the time manually producing such documents takes.

Fermented Felon is an auspicious kombucha brewery whose mission it is to build a positive economic ecosystem for those impacted by the justice system. Fermented Felon’s proprietary process produces one-of-a-kind kombucha in 8 mouth-watering flavors.

Hazlo Health is a cutting-edge digital healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing chronic disease management by offering a comprehensive solution that empowers patients, healthcare providers, and caregivers to collaborate seamlessly in managing chronic conditions.

Leash is a pet-only ride service that helps pet owners get their pets to and from daily appointments with vets, groomers, doggie daycares and boarding kennels.

Little Movements CORE has pioneered a unique line of patented bras and leggings. With an unwavering commitment to quality and innovation, Little Movements CORE is here to support women in their pursuit of a more fulfilling and active lifestyle.

Local Art Plug connects local artists with local art lovers, businesses, non-profits, and the community. Local Art Plug offer art curation, event facilitation, affordable venue space, and a subscription to local art.

Molecular Trait Evolution (MTE) is a biotechnology company that specializes in microbial strain enhancement and optimization. MTE designs natural or synthetic microbes to solve complex biological problems.

Moment Alert is a website/app to help with phone addiction, helping people “Live in the Moment” and “Get Connected by Disconnecting”.

Moneiva helps freight brokers pre-approve their hired carriers’ additional charges and expenses while the freight is moving by matching TMS records and carrier invoices, removing the need for manual interventions through invoice exceptions.

MotorTango is a consumer privacy focused platform for buying and selling cars that solves multiple pain points for car buyers and sellers.

Nave Analytics helps agriculture professionals recommend the correct amount of water at the correct time by fusing satellite, weather, and telemetry data into a singular data stream, generating 3-D maps of soil water content and offering an API integration.

NextUp enhances school fundraising by providing customized, online spirit wear stores. We offer guidance to schools for integrating brand development strategies and e-commerce principles into project-based student learning programs.

OpenSpot provides private practices with an easy way to connect and communicate with patients, manage a waitlist and fill cancelled appointments through a secure 2-way SMS platform.

RESPI is a wireless healthcare technology company focused on helping healthcare professionals work smarter not harder. RESPI is developing a wearable medical patch to monitor large groups of people simultaneously.

Sandhills Elixir is a zero proof spirits company, poised at the intersection of tradition and innovation. Sandhills Elixir’s zero-proof spirits are meticulously designed not only to echo the complex flavors of traditional alcoholic drinks but also to offer a spectrum of functional benefits.

Savii is a software company that is specialized in providing all-sized businesses with a straightforward and accessible migration process to implement an Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement employee benefits program.

Sequel is a trustless, end-to-end encrypted digital wallet management system that enables users to securely consolidate, manage, recover, and inherit their digital wallets through our OPAQUE smart vault system.

ThermOptical Cooling helps microprocessor, battery, solar and space manufacturers accelerate cooling, increase energy capacity, and reduce production costs of their key thermal management components by using a patented laser process deployed thru customized laser stations.

Vesta is the platform for finding and promoting local events. For locals we help you find the best events to go to in your city, and for event organizers give them a new time and cost-effective channel to promote their events.

And the winner is…

OpenSpot — a startup that helps private medical practices fill cancelled appointments via automated text messaging with patients on a waitlist — took home the $25,000 grand prize.

Little Movements CORE, Local Art Plug, Sandhills Elixir, Moneiva, OpenSpot and Savii made it to the final round of live pitches competing for the $25,000 grand prize.

