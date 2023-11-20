Tech Nebraska Summit on Nov. 28 aims to propel state’s tech transformation

Technology enthusiasts, professionals and policymakers will convene at the inaugural Tech Nebraska Summit to discuss the state’s tech trajectory, workforce diversity, and advocate for pro-growth policies. The event, scheduled for November 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln, is a collaborative effort by Tech Nebraska and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Beth Tsai, Director for Search, Geo and Assistant Policy under Google’s Trust & Safety Team is headlining the summit. Tsai will share insights into maintaining user safety while advancing the mission to provide high-quality information. Her address will also delve into Google’s approach to handling sensitive content in large language models.

“A big opportunity exists with AI to boost economies, but we also recognize concerns about its potential workforce disruptions. We want to collaborate with policymakers and tech professionals to prepare the workforce for positive AI utilization,” Tsai stated.

The summit’s agenda includes sessions on “The State of Tech in Nebraska” and panels featuring technology leaders from Kiewit, Lutz and Children’s Nebraska. A panel discussion with technology policy leaders from Federation of American Scientists, TechNet and the Technology Association of Iowa will explore the broader policy landscape.

Tech executives, operations leaders, developers, and innovators from various sectors are invited to attend.

“Bringing Nebraska’s tech community together in events like the Tech Nebraska Summit puts the state in an even better position to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving tech-enabled economy,” according to NE Chamber President Bryan Slone.

Tech Nebraska Executive Director Laurel Oetken agrees. “It’s imperative that we continue to position Nebraska as a leading technology state and prepare to solve the challenges of tomorrow.”

Tech Nebraska was formed in 2023 in partnership with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry to strengthen the state’s position as a leader in technology and innovation while advocating for tech-forward public policies.

Find more information and register for the Tech Nebraska Summit here.