Weekly Rundown Ep. 11 | Welcome to 2024
In this episode: A recap of the good stuff from 2023
• January 6, 2024
Welcome to 2024! Our first episode of the year is LIVE, and we’re grateful for your unwavering support of the Weekly Rundown! Join us on this journey of insight, news, and discovery. Here’s to another year of staying informed together!
