Weekly Rundown Ep. 12 | Silicon Prairie Startup Week
In this episode: Announcing the first-ever regional Silicon Prairie Startup Week in 2024
• January 13, 2024
We’ve got some BIG news about 2024 in this week’s episode of the Weekly Rundown! Tune in to hear the big announcement and what’s in store for the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week, kicking off Nov. 11, 2024. Are you ready?
