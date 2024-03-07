- NMotion invested in six Midwest startups, including two from Nebraska, in its latest growth accelerator.
- Six Lincoln startups received $20k in non-dilutive funding to expand their businesses as part of the 2024 LaunchLNK program.
- Swishboom founder and former CEO Kellee Mikuls was recently named as the first executive director of Ignite Nebraska after closing her startup.
- The Nebraska Startup Academy launched a book club that kicks off March 15 and goes through May 10.
- SPN is hiring a full time entry-level reporter to join our team in covering the innovation and entrepreneurship community in Nebraska. ($50k salary & 6 weeks PTO)
Updates from around the ecosystem: March 6
