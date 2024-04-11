- Learn more about Nebraska Founded—a community by founders, for founders in Omaha and Lincoln.
- Meet the SPN Reporting Intern Roselyn Gonzalez.
- Read: Ag Secretary Vilsack announces $124M in funding for smaller farms and rural businesses, 19 in NE from the Nebraska Examiner. Bluestem Systems was awarded nearly $4M in funds to advance their process for removing water and pathogens from manure.
- The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute and Invest Nebraska released the 2024 AgTech Innovation Ecosystem Map to highlight the evolving and expanding entrepreneurial landscape in Nebraska.
- Current and prospective founders are invited to apply by April 22 for the NMotion Pitch Contest, happening via Zoom on Monday, April 29.
Updates from around the ecosystem: April 10
