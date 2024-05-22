Meet SPN Multimedia Reporter Ani Schutz

Help welcome Ani Schutz as the new multimedia reporter at Silicon Prairie News! Ani will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in August. At UNL, Ani discovered her passion for journalism and storytelling in various mediums, including photography, video, graphics, audio and interactive elements that tell enlightening and innovative stories.

Before joining Silicon Prairie News, Ani gained valuable experience working for two years at Goldenrod Pastries, a small business in Lincoln, Nebraska. Her role there provided her with insights into the local business community. During her college years, Ani covered many diverse topics—from Nebraska Supreme Court hearings to drag queens in the Great Plains.

In the future at SPN, Ani aims to tell compelling stories and showcase entrepreneurs and startups using new multimedia techniques. Her goal is to captivate readers and fellow business professionals through fresh and engaging storytelling.

Outside of work, Ani spends most of their time taking care of the jungle of plants in her home. They also enjoy long walks, taking long road trips (preferably somewhere warm), the art of restoring furniture and participating in “sports” such as darts and cornhole leagues. Ani lives in Lincoln with her dog, two cats and a tortoise.