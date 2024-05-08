Updates from around the ecosystem: May 8

- Read: University of Nebraska Teams Up With Google To Upskill Nebraska’s Workforce on SPN.
- The Nebraska Startup Academy released an MVP of a map of the Nebraska Startup and Innovation Ecosystem.
- Catch up with Kellee Mikuls, Swishboom founder and former CEO, in her new role as Ignite Nebraska Executive Director where she oversees the organization’s flagship IT apprenticeship program.
- Kauffman Foundation shared public details of its revised funding priorities and paused new grant funding as the Foundation refocuses its efforts specifically on the Kansas City area.
- Nominations are open through June 28 at 5pm CDT for the Midlands Business Journal 40 Under 40 list and you can submit here.
