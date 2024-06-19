- Despite the Kauffman Foundation’s new strategic plan to refocus its commitments to drive more impact in the KC community, Pipeline’s Executive Director Melissa Vincent says the Pipeline Entrepreneurs program plans to target their efforts in Nebraska this year.
- Meet the newest member of the SPN reporting team, Ben Goeser.
- Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce Names Alec Gorynski as Senior Vice President of Economic Development.
- From the Nebraska Examiner: Makerspace, new businesses bring hope for former ‘Skid Row of the Plains’.
- Meet the Pitch Black finalists competing on Saturday, June 29 for a $15,000 cash prize for their business.
Updates from around the ecosystem: June 19
·
Channels: ICYMI: Updates from around the ecosystem
Share
Subscribe to SPN
Get the latest news and events from Nebraska’s entrepreneurship and innovation community delivered straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Leave a Reply