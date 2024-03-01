The third annual AgTech Connect convened startups, industry and producers from around the Midwest for a day devoted to learning about innovation in agriculture. The importance of connecting startups in the space with Midwest producers to drive real-world impact in the AgTech sector was a main theme throughout the event.

Conference presenters included familiar faces like Grit Road Partners and notable Nebraska AgTech founders. Read the story on SPN to learn more about the challenges and opportunities presented as ag producers increasingly incorporate technology into their operations.