- Meet Brandon Peterson, founder and CEO of Geokey in the latest Prairie Portrait.
- The No More Empty Pots Micro Market recently expanded hours to provide greater access to fresh and healthy food to its community.
- Read: EPA Awards $4.3 Billion to Fund Projects in 30 States to Reduce Climate Pollution to find out which Nebraska organization received $307 Million.
- Transformational Training and Workforce Development with Industrial Robotics is now available at Nebraska Innovation Studio.
- Apply for the SCORE 60th Anniversary Pitch Competition by July 31 for your chance to compete for up to $20,000 for your business.
Updates from around the ecosystem: July 24
