- Clean energy company Monolith’s expansion in Nebraska marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, creating environmental advantages and economic impacts for the state.
- Warren Buffett announced $5.3 billion in charitable gifts Friday as he laid out his new estate plan that ends donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation after his death.
- Check out the recording of the latest Scale Omaha event on Scaling Customer Success featuring Kaitlin Grohmann, VP of Customer Success at Workshop.
- Congrats to the NaviSavi Travel App team for winning the Travel Massive Innovation and Pitch Night in London.
- Sign up for the Silicon Prairie Startup Week waitlist to be the first to know when event registration opens!
Updates from around the ecosystem: July 3
