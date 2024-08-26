Nebraska Wesleyan University Launches Innovation and Entrepreneurship Degree for Students

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is attempting to address Nebraska’s brain drain with the launch of its new Innovation and Entrepreneurship degree. The new degree at NWU aims to equip students with the skills to thrive in the modern workforce and contribute to the state’s economic growth.

“We want and need to be a part of the solution to the state’s brain drain issue,” NWU President Darrin Good said in a press release. “Our innovation and entrepreneurship program will prepare our students to be successful in the workforce and help them keep their talents in Nebraska.”

NWU’s degree offers students access to a network of innovators, entrepreneurs and alumni—providing hands-on learning experiences, internships and networking opportunities. The curriculum focuses on critical thinking, problem-solving and real-world applications across areas such as science and technology disruption, sustainability, creative design, policy, business, marketing and sports.

Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Sarah Spitsen brings over 15 years of entrepreneurial experience in Nebraska to her new role. “I really want to train [students] on getting in the habit of getting down to the root cause of issues,” Spitsen said. “Instead of putting band aids on problems, we can really make some impactful change happen.”

The degree was made possible by a $2 million gift from NWU alumnus Philip Mullin, who transformed Garner Industries into a world-class manufacturer.

“Every student that graduates the program will have something incredibly tangible on their resume, whether it’s a business they’re operating, a prototype they’re developing, or a process they’ve implemented in an organization,” Spitsen said.

More than 35 companies throughout the Midwest have committed to participating in the program as a guest speaker or mentor. Classes begin this fall. The first introduction class called “Innovation 1000” has already hit its capacity with 25 students, a large class size at NWU according to Spitsen.

“I am really excited to move forward, because obviously there are a million things in the works, and I am very excited to see what sticks and how it evolves,” said Spitsen

For more information on the new Innovation and Entrepreneurship degree, visit the website here.