NMotion powered by gener8tor kicked off its latest accelerator cohort with six Midwestern startups, including four from Nebraska. The Fall 2024 cohort is exceptionally diverse in terms of product and founders.

The startups will take part in a 12-week program to connect them with resources, coaching and connections to help grow their businesses. SPN reporter Ben Goeser had the chance to spend time with the cohort for the final day of their kickoff week in Lincoln. We’re excited to follow these founders’ journeys and see them pitch live during Silicon Prairie Startup Week!

But you don’t have to wait until November to meet them. Get acquainted with the six companies in the Fall 2024 NMotion Accelerator in the story on SPN.