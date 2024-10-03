ICYMI: Registration is live for Silicon Prairie Startup Week! Check out the event lineup for this multi-day, multi-location event series designed specifically for innovators and entrepreneurs in Nebraska.

In the next few weeks we’ll share details of what you can expect from specific events. We’ll also introduce you to some of the speakers and facilitators you’ll meet throughout the week.

Don’t miss the chance to join the celebration during the first-ever Silicon Prairie Startup Week. Space is limited for some events. You can sign up for events here.