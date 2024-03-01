The first Elevator location opened in downtown Omaha in 2022. Co-founders Emiliano and Shannon Lerda had a vision to support growing e-commerce startups like the one they had previously operated out of their home. Elevator’s blend of warehousing, work space, logistics support and community resources turned out to be an attractive solution for small businesses wanting to scale operations.

The concept found its niche in providing space for small businesses that manage physical goods. The Omaha location is now home to around 100 businesses. But the momentum doesn’t stop there.

The Elevator team recently announced a $1.6 million round of funding and a second location in the works in Des Moines. Learn more about how Elevator plans to use this latest round of capital and how they envision adding value to entrepreneurial communities with a mentality that values collaboration over competition.

