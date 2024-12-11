Mapping innovation: How Nebraska compares to other U.S. startup hubs

Technical.ly just released the first edition of its Map of Innovation Ecosystems, created to offer a comprehensive look at 24 vibrant U.S. tech and startup hubs, including Omaha. This interactive tool is based on the debut of the Technical.ly Innovation Index, which provides a data-driven framework for ranking cities on specific key performance indicators to assess innovation.

The inaugural index measures six key metrics: research and development (R&D) spending, total regional startup valuation, ease of doing business, software developer employment concentration, economic mobility and cost of living.

The locations on this first version of the map were chosen because they all have tier one research institutions, robust entrepreneurship support systems and tech communities, and “all these places have something like an innovation storytelling strategy,” according to Technical.ly Co-founder and CEO Christopher Wink in an email releasing the map.

The Technical.ly Map of Innovation Ecosystems aims to go beyond anecdotal evidence and subjective rankings by measuring variables that define thriving entrepreneurial environments, and establishing benchmarks for performance. The well-known innovation hubs of San Jose (222.36), San Francisco (90.33) and Austin (62.12) earned the top spots in the index due to their strong performances in R&D, startup activity and high concentration of tech workforce. Each city’s index score is in parenthesis.

How Omaha stacks up

Omaha came in last in the index with a score of .25, finishing behind Kansas City (1.38) and Wilmington, Delaware (.82). In spite of the low ranking, the map provides a valuable lens through which to view Omaha’s competitive positioning on a national scale.

See the map, index scores and data sources here.

When it comes to low cost of living, Omaha has a competitive edge with the highest score of any city on the list. Lower startup and operating costs are a clear advantage for businesses looking to scale without the financial pressures of pricier markets like the Bay Area or New York City.

Another bright spot for Omaha is economic mobility, ranking sixth in the index. The city also ranks in the top 50% for ease of doing business with a score comparable to Austin.

However, Omaha has challenges to address if it wants to climb higher on the Innovation Index. One key area that needs improvement is research and development spending, which trails significantly behind regions like Boston and Silicon Valley. Another lagging area is the valuation and scalability of Nebraska startups due to fewer high-profile exits and unicorns compared to other cities and regions.

What’s next

The Technical.ly Innovation Index and accompanying map serve as valuable tools for Nebraska’s stakeholders to identify areas for strategic improvement. By leveraging its affordability, community strengths and potential for economic mobility, Omaha — and Nebraska — could become more competitive. At the same time, targeted efforts in R&D investment and scaling resources will be essential to driving long-term growth.

Technical.ly leadership say they intend to update the map to be more comprehensive over time.