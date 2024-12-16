UNO students involved in the Nebraska Deterrence Lab (NDL) have partnered with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to gain real-world experience defending against security threats from space. The UNO team is part of a group of researchers from nine NATO nations collaborating on a series of wargames that started in the Netherlands in spring 2024 and will continue into next year.

The interdisciplinary lab is made up of professors, visiting fellows and students working together to test and analyze real-world deterrence scenarios in an academic setting.

“As the space domain becomes more contested and congested, there is an increased need to ensure its responsible use, and to protect space assets from growing threats,” according to NATO.

This collaboration allows NATO to receive a unique perspective from outside of government, while providing students real insight into a future career in defense or civil service. Learn more about the NDL and its collaboration with NATO in the story on SPN.

