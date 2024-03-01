|
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln was recently named as one of the top 50 schools in the world for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs in 2025. The rankings are based on a survey of school administrators worldwide, and focused on data points like courses offered, and the ability for students to work with experienced mentors and take on experiential learning.
The list was compiled by The Princeton Review and Entrepreneur. See where UNL landed in the rankings and learn more about the different entrepreneurship programs offered in the story on SPN.
