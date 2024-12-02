Prairie Portraits: Michael Dixon

Meet Michael Dixon Ph.D., President & CEO @ UNeMed Corporation

How would you describe the startup culture in Nebraska?

I think my best description of the startup culture in Nebraska would be “progressing.” We’ve come a long way in the past decade, but I know for us to accomplish our goals, we still have a lot of room for growth. I can still remember testifying in favor of the Business Innovation Act in 2011 and telling our Legislature that Nebraska ranked 51st in the nation for venture deals—because we had zero. Fast forward a decade and we’re now in the mid-30s with a significant deal flow, but I don’t think anyone around here is happy to be 35th. I love that our ecosystem isn’t satisfied and continues to press to reach the next curve.

How do you balance taking risks and making calculated decisions in pursuit of innovation?

I think risk tolerance is one of the most important and often overlooked aspects of technology development. It is nearly impossible to create anything significant and new without taking a risk. However, we all know resources are limited, so it’s important to be strategic as you take those risks. I do firmly believe that perfect is the enemy of good and if we always wait for something to be perfect, we will miss the opportunity to be successful.

How do you define success and what metrics do you pay the most attention to?

As part of an academic medical center, my definition of success may differ from that of most entrepreneurs. Our primary mission is to ensure that groundbreaking discoveries are translated into tangible innovations that improve people’s lives. While we track numerous metrics along the way, our ultimate measure of success is the long-term impact we have on healthcare.

The most fulfilling part of my work is seeing projects I began 10, 15 or even 20 years ago evolve into medical devices or therapies that save or enhance lives. This is the true benchmark of success for me. Although much of the development process is beyond our direct control, I am deeply proud of the critical role we’ve played in bringing these innovations to fruition.

What are the top one or two challenges / opportunities Nebraska startups face?

The biggest challenge in our sector is attracting and retaining talent. Developing new biomedical technologies is a highly complex process, often constrained by strict and costly development and regulatory pathways. Success requires individuals with a strong understanding of these specialized development pathways and have the expertise to secure funding beyond state borders.

On the flip side, our greatest opportunity lies in the incredible research happening at the University of Nebraska. With over $500 million in research funding each year, the university generates more than 200 new inventions annually. Each of these discoveries holds the potential to transform healthcare, agriculture and the world around us.

The University of Nebraska ranks among the top 100 universities in the world for innovation. Through NUtech Ventures and UNeMed, these groundbreaking ideas are accessible to collaborators ready to bring them to life. Explore our portfolios, connect with us and let’s work together to turn these innovations into solutions that make the world a better place!

What is one emerging industry or technology that you believe will have a significant impact on the Nebraska startup ecosystem in the next few years?

The robotics cluster emerging around agriculture, manufacturing and healthcare could have the most transformative impact on our ecosystem in the next two to three years. Nebraska is home to a growing number of startups innovating in these fields, complemented by groundbreaking research collaborations within the university.

Our state boasts strong talent in robotics, and community-driven organizations like Invest Nebraska have done an exceptional job fostering growth in this cluster. When you add our expertise in artificial intelligence to the robotics cluster, I think there will be a synergistic effect that will put many of these new technologies/companies on the fast track.